Another Police director at the rank of Assistant Inspector General of Police has officially quit the force after his contract expired.

AIGP Grace Turyagumanawe who was heading the Directorate of Peace and Support Operations since its establishment in 2014 retired on Monday after serving the force for 33 years.

He handed over office to his deputy at a function held at the Police headquarters in Naguru.

“I thank God who has enabled me walk this long journey of service with Uganda Police. I thank The Inspector General of Police, Deputy, Directors and the entire Police Force for the support, cooperation and mentorship rendered to me while in service. It’s not a one man’s show,” he said.

“I also wish to apologize to all the persons I could have wronged in my service in one way or another since my joining it wasn’t intentional, I was doing a service.”

Service

During his 33 years, Turyagumanawe served as an Officer in Charge of Police in Mukono and Lugazi and also as District Police Commander for Kalangala and Luwero.

He was graded to traffic police and posted to Police headquarters and later joined administration as Regional Police Commander in Hoima, Central Region, Commandant Mobile Police Patrol Unit and later appointed as director in charge of operations in the Uganda Police Force.

He also served in Karamoja during the reestablishment of law and order before being promoted to Assistant Inspector General of Police.

Speaking at the function, Senior Commissioner of Police Geoffrey Musana, the Deputy Director in charge of Human Resource Management applauded Turyagumanawe for his selfless service.

“Grace had speed on which he handled matters whenever there was a crisis in the force and we all admired him for that. Thank you for the job well done. You have come out with your head high and in society you have done your best,”Musana said.

Turyagumana now joins a list of other directors at the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police who have retired in the recent months after President Museveni declined to renew their contracts.

These include AIGP Asuman Mugyenyi, AIGP Moses Balimwoyo, AIGP Dr.Stephen Kasiima and AIGP Godfrey Bangirana among others.