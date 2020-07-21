Africell Uganda has unveiled another set of bundles dubbedHakuna Matatadesigned to keep customers communicating even in the current times where many people are financially strained due to the economic effects of Covid-19.

Derived from the Swahili language the phrase ‘Hakuna Matata’ loosely translated as having ‘No Problems or worries’ the company says the new bundles are meant to ensure Ugandans keep communicating without worrying.

Africell Uganda Chief Commercial Officer Neeraj Gala, said the Hakuna Matata bundles are timely because they are enabling cost-effective communication in the current times where people are financially strained.

“We are keen on connecting communities and nothing speaks to this than the Hakuna Matata bundles we have launched. These are the most affordable combo bundles we have on the market now. For night calling we have a Hakuna Matata bundle priced at Shs250, which allows Africell users to call each other for free from the hours of 10pm right through 6pm,” Gala said.

According to the telecom company, the new bundles offer a “buffet “ of communication solutions that come with unlimited SMS and calls for Africell to Africell customers, free social media or OTT tax worries and data bundles that cost less than any other on the market.

“With just Shs 2,000 customers will get 500 MB of data and unlimited Minutes and SMS on Africell to Africell valid for a day. 1.5 GB of data and unlimited Minutes and SMS on Africell to Africell valid for a week will go for just shs6,000 and for shs12,000, customers will get 2GB of data and unlimited Minutes and SMS on Africell to Africell valid for a month,” the company’s Chief Commercial Officer said.