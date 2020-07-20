Police in Kampala have arrested two security guards suspected to have robbed 100 million shillings from a businessman they were guarding in Kamwokya, a suburb of Kampala.

The incident according to the deputy Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire happened 10 days ago when the two guards attached to Tight Security Company Limited robbed Kunal Sethi, 35 a gold dealer.

“Alex Abok and Anthony Ayor, the suspects put Sethi, 35, a gold dealer, on gunpoint and robbed him of Shs100 million at his office in Kamwokya, on July 9, 2020. The two suspects later fled and have been in hiding,”Owoyesigyire said.

The deputy Kampala police mouthpiece said that using their technical teams and intelligence units, they were able to locate the suspects in Kaabong district, Karamoja region where they were later arrested and transferred to Kampala.

“They were arrested in a hotel in Kaabong District where they were hiding. Police recovered Shs50 million of the Shs100 million in possession of the suspects.”

Police condemned such unprofessional behavior by private guards who turn their guns onto the clients they are supposed to protect.

“We urge private security companies to be very vigilant in the recruitment of their guards to ensure that people with criminal behaviours aren’t employed. We thank the police teams that spent sleepless nights until the suspects, who were always on the move, were arrested,”Owoyesigyire said.

He said the suspects will soon be arraigned in courts of law to answer charges related to aggravated robbery.

Private security guards have in the past been involved in a number of incidents against their clients and members of the public including robbery.