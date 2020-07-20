Major League Soccer (MLS) club, Montreal Impact has announced the signing of left-back Mustafa Kizza from Uganda Premier League side, KCCA FC.

The club made the announcement on Monday afternoon.

“We are really happy to acquire one of the best young players from Uganda,” said the Montreal Impact sporting director Olivier Renard.

“Mustafa Kizza is a modern attacking left-back with great crossing abilities and huge potential. He is good on free-kicks and his height will also help on set pieces.”

The club said the 20-year-old back will sign a two-year contract plus three option years in a deal that will start on August 12.

“Kizza will remain with his club until December, on loan from the Impact, because of the current Covid-19 situation, so he will not be taking an international spot on the roster. Montreal keeps the option to call him back if the situation improves.”

The left back joined KCCA in 2017 as a youngster from Kibuli Secondary School and has gone through the ranks to establish himself as one of the pillars for Mike Mutebi’s team that has tormented opponents in the past years.

In the previous season, he played 19 games, scoring five times and putting up 12 assists for the Kasasiro boys.

In the CAF Champions League he has four goals and four assists to his name in 2019 and 2020.

Kizza joins a host of other stars including Kenya’s Victor Wanyama at the club coached by former Arsenal and French striker Thierry Henry.