A group of 501 members from the biggest opposition political party, FDC have joined NRM from Kumi district in eastern Uganda.

Kumi is the home town for the current FDC president, Patrick Oboi Amuriat.

The group that was unveiled on Sunday was led by Max Okwi, the LC1 chairperson for Ajuket village, Kanyum sub-county in Kumi district.

“This is another big harvest for us.Don’t forget that Teso has been the beehive of political activity for FDC in the entire country. We are slowly taking over it,” said the NRM Vice-chairperson for Eastern region, Capt. Mike Mukula.

He said for between 2006 and 2016, the FDC MPs had reduced from 16 to three including Angelina Osege, Elijah Okupa and Herbert Edmund Ariko.

“The three have now left FDC to become independent. We are now in the home town of their president. The entire leadership has joined us.It tells you we are weakening them whereas we as NRM we gain,”Mukula said.

He noted that earlier, over 600 mobilisers of the biggest opposition party had defected to the NRM.

The NRM Vice-chairperson explained that the recent developments show they are winning hearts of people in the area and that people are persuaded that the ruling party is taking the correct path.

“We are pursuing the correct line and it is these achievements that have made people love us.We shall continue with our onslaught against the opposition as we strengthen the ruling NRM party. We want to win the forthcoming elections with a bigger margin than in 2016,”Mukula said.

Speaking during the function, Max Okwi, the Ajuket village chairman in Kumi district said they had seen light and had decided to join the ruling NRM party.

“We are here to contribute to the development of the country as members of the ruling party,”Okwi said.

Mukula donated shs3 million to the village sacco as he joined locals to form saccos to help them save and create wealth but also getting assistance from government in form of seed capital.

With the onset of the elective season, such defections will be a common occurrence from one party to the other in various parts of the country.