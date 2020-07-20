The deputy lord mayor, Doreen Nyanjura, has said that Forum for Democratic Change(FDC) is a strong party whose base is not likely to be weakened by defections.

Her remarks come at a time when some senior party members are grumbling, while others have exited.

“When you open for those that want to enter you will also have opened for those that want to leave. If you close the doors so that people don’t leave, you will also have shut out those that want to get in,”she wrote.

Nyanjura said the strength of an organisation is not just about numbers of those that hold positions.

“It is normally argued that in politics we should seek to add and multiply and avoid as much as possible subtracting and dividing. It is not a given that in all situations multiplication is better than division,”she said.

“Going by this logic let us take this example, 100 divided by a half is 50 while subtracting 10 from 100 leaves one with 90 so in this case is division better than subtraction?”she queried.

She noted the numerical strength in politics is determined by organisation and an invisible force called cohésion therefore an organised cohesive group will in the long run have numerical supériority.

“The builders of the Babel Tower could not succeed because of their discord in spite of being many. So when those that are not like minded opt out they strengthen our cohesion,”she stated.

She said that organised and like-minded people will always triumph over the divided, disorganised many.

“We wish the leavers good luck and hope that the new front they open will supplement the efforts of the overall struggle. It is one struggle with many fronts,”she said.