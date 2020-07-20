President Museveni has picked nomination forms for the positions of NRM chairman and party flag bearer in the 2021 general election.

This was revealed by Tanga Odoi at a press conference at the NRM electoral commission offices at Plot 13, Kyadondo.

Tanga also revealed that Museveni had paid Shs 20 million, the amount set for those aspiring to carry the party flag.

What remains unclear is who picked the forms on Museveni’s behalf.

Earlier there had been media reports that he would do it in person.

Museveni, who has been in power for 35 years, is expected to be widely endorsed for both positions by the party delegates when they meet virtually next month.

In fact, Museveni has never faced any credible challenge within the party.

In 2015, former Prime Minister Amama Mbabazi expressed interest in challenging Museveni for the NRM chairmanship but he was frustrated by the party.

Story still being updated…