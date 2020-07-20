Buyaga West Member of Parliament (MP), Barnabas Tinkasimire has said he chose to remain in the NRM because it is a mass party as opposed to the People Power movement which he described as a “political club.”

“People Power is a political club, the NRM is a political party. In People Power, we were just driving an agenda of change,” he said. “In NRM, there are structures and processes.”

Tinkasimire made the remarks while appearing on NBS TV’s Morning Breeze show.

The controversial MP, who was appointed People Power coordinator for Bunyoro sub region last year, has severally clashed with NRM earning the tag of rebel MP.

However last week, he was part of a group of NRM rebel MPs who asked President Museveni for forgiveness over past transgressions, attracting condemnation from sections of the public.

During the TV show Tinkasimire said that you can’t reduce their meeting with Museveni to just an apology.

Tinkasimire said, “We mainly discussed issues to do with the party ideology. We discussed our four ideologies of patriotism, Pan-Africanism, democracy, and social transformation.”

He maintained that he will always remain an NRM supporter.

Tinkasimire said that while identifying with the People Power which is led by Robert Kyagulanyi, he was seeking for change and he is still seeking for change.

“We have used all civil methods, and we are still engaging. That is why we held the meeting with the president. The unfortunate thing is that the public thinks if we want change, we must leave NRM. We can still seek for change within the NRM,” Tinkasimire said.

He said they agreed with President Museveni that is everyone’s responsibility to transform Uganda.