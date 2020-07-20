The National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice chairman for Eastern Region, Mike Mukula has equated Mbale city to the United Kingdom and USA’s capital cities, thanks to President Museveni.

Mukula said that Mbale is currently one of the most famous cities in the world and its current status is just a tip of the iceberg to the works of President Museveni in Uganda and the region.

Mukula said, “Mbale city can now be equated to London City, New York City, Washington D.C, Beijing among others.”

“This is all the good work of Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni,” Mukula added.

In 2019 the Cabinet resolved to award Mbale, among other 15 municipalities, a city status effective July 2021. In November of the same year, however, Cabinet revised the date of its city status among other 5 municipalities to 1 July 2020 and operations commenced this month.

Mukula said that by being a city, Mbale has now “joined the caliber of big muscles in the urban setup.”

Mukula was however criticized by Kyadondo East legislator Robert Kyagulanyi and several members of the public for holding the meeting at a time when such political meetings and all sorts of gatherings are banned as a measure to curb the spread of the Coronavirus.

Kyagulanyi, challenged the EC chairman Justice Simon Byabakama to come out explain the ‘moral right he has to talk about scientific elections’ when NRM leaders and politicians are flouting the guidelines against public meetings.