People Power pressure group founder and Kyadondo East Legislator Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu alias Bobi Wine has attacked the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) vice chairman for Eastern Region Mike Mukula for reportedly holding a meeting in a church in Mbale City.

Bobi Wine released a video implicating Mukula for holding a meeting where guidelines against COVID-19 were deliberately not followed. He also attacked Minister Ephraim Kamuntu for holding a political meeting in his village church in Bushenyi a day before.

“This is a video of Mike Mukula addressing an NRM meeting in a church in the Bugisu sub-region. Yesterday, minister Ephraim Kamuntu was also meeting his supporters in a church Bushenyi. No social distancing whatsoever,” Bobi Wine said.

“Religious leaders have been calling for the reopening of places of worship, but their request has been rejected by the regime. Yet now, Churches are used as gathering places for NRM politicians! The hypocrisy! The double standards,” he added.

According to Bobi Wine, the EC should come out and explain why scientific elections must proceed yet leaders of the NRM are already violating scientific methods of campaigning.

“I am now challenging Mr. Byabakama to come out and explain to us what moral right he has to even talk about scientific elections,” he said.

