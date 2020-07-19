The Alliance for National Transformation(ANT) party presidential flag bearer Maj. Gen. Mugisha Muntu, has said that his party is ready to recruit any aggrieved person from any political party as long as he or she shares their values.

While speaking to journalists on Saturday, Muntu said that they will be talking to some politicians, interesting them to cross over.

His remarks come on the heels of the recent exodus of some prominent members from Forum For Democratic Change and other parties.

“We prefer to have people who are convinced about the values we stand for and also those who are convinced that ANT is building for the long term. So anybody who feels aggrieved at any time…we will accept him or her and work with them,” Muntu said.

He added that similarly if there is anybody in ANT now or in the future who feels aggrieved for any reason and feels like walking out of the party, they will have no problem at all with such a person.

He said political culture in Uganda seems that once there is disagreement between the two parties, enmity is created but ANT will not be like that.

He explained that ANT is ready to provide an opportunity to some of these members as long as they believe in their ideologies.

Much as many political actors are not happy with the use of virtual campaigns and elections, Muntu said that this is a great chance for them to use the opportunity to take over power.

“You see the regime is highly vulnerable and we see ourselves as advantaged in this situation and we intend to exploit the opportunity to the maximum. We believe we should be able to take power but at the same time we don’t want to engage in debates over that,”he said.