A group of over 400 opposition leaning supporters have crossed over to the ruling National Resistance Movement party in Soroti district.

The function to receive the group was held on Saturday in Soroti town as the group mostly from Forum for Democratic Change, Uganda People’s Congress handed over their party cards to the Soroti district NRM registrar, Musa Oroma.

“We have received a number of opposition defectors from UPC and FDC. We have the district speaker and a number of district councilors. So far, a total of 471 people have handed over their party cards to us and got NRM cards. Many others have been received in various sub-counties,”Oroma said.

He explained that the ruling NRM party is receiving defectors in all the 18 sub-counties in Soroti as part of the party’s efforts to win the forthcoming 2021 general election.

Oroma mentioned former Soroti municipality mayor, Alfred Aruwo and Soroti district speaker Steven Orebe among the notable ones in the area who have joined the ruling party.

“As a party we look forward to looking closely with them. They are now members and are entitled to enjoy privileges as all other party members,”Oroma said.

NRM Vice-chairperson for Eastern region, Capti.Mike Mukula recently warned that more defections from the opposition to the ruling NRM party will go on.

Defections are a common event during campaign and election season just as it is right now with a few months to the 2021 general election.

On many occasions, politicians use such defections as a tactic for leverage to bargain for financial or employment rewards from government or political parties for their own interests but many return to their original parties if the promises are not fulfilled.