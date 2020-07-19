President Museveni has warned Ugandans against complacency, citing that the COVID-19 is still very much present within the country and dangerous as always.

The President made the statements in Kololo where he flagged off 25 vehicles donated to the Covid-19 Response Team to help in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.

“This disease is one of the biggest challenges to the human race. We have not had this kind of problem before,” Museveni said.

He warned, that because of the mobility of people traveling from one destination to another, the disease can spread anywhere quickly.

“People who are joking with the disease are playing with fire. Over 13 million people have been infected and half a million people have died globally, so this is not a joke,” he warned.

The President revealed that as of Saturday, July 18th, 2020, Uganda had registered 1062 positive cases of Covid-19 out of 238,000 total tests. He said 1023 people have recovered and discharged from the hospital with no death yet.

Museveni attributed this success mainly to Ugandans who have continuously listened to the government’s message and advise to minimize the infections and control the spread not forgetting the health workers who are at the front line of fighting the pandemic.

“I want to congratulate Ugandans for listening to our message and doing what we advised them to minimize the infections and save the few infected,” He said.

He revealed that some health workers, who were initially infected by the virus and healed, were again re-infected when they returned to the hospital to work.

“This disease is not a joke, apparently it can attack you again. I thank those who take the disease seriously and avoiding to endanger those around them” He said.

The President commended the Covid-19 response team for a job well done and thanked everyone who has donated to this noble cause. “I thank you for donating and I know that when you give, God blesses you”

He appealed to all Ugandans and well-wishers to donate more and more and assured them that their money is in safe hands and will do what it is supposed to do.

The Prime Minister of Uganda Hon. Dr. Ruhakana Rugunda said that everyone has a responsibility to fight and defeat the virus. He commended the health workers and the political leadership led by President Museveni for guiding the country well during this period.

“I salute the health workers, political leadership headed by H.E the President and those who have donated to the response team. The Pandemic is still with us but we should defeat it and every one of us has a responsibility” Rugunda said.

Minister Mary Karooro Okurut who is the political head on the Covid-19 response team thanked President Museveni and Government for their exemplary and strategic leadership during the Pandemic. She appreciated all those who have come out to donate to this cause.

“God helps those who help themselves. Ugandans have been creative during this period and now the country can make masks, sanitizers, etc,” Minister Karooro said.

The Chairman Covid-19 response team, Mr. Emmanuel Katongole revealed that so far 51.3 billion shillings have been donated as of July 17th, 2020, out of which 34 billion are physical donations. He added that 70 vehicles have been donated so far including the 25 flagged off on Saturday.

“The last three months have seen what Uganda can do when they come together. Despite Covid-19, Ugandans have done donations from big to small, companies to individuals, from Bodaboda riders to school children. This is inspiring,” Katongole said.

Mr. Katongole revealed that they are going to use part of the money to construct border holding facilities at 9 entry points of this country, buy 100 vehicles for upcountry hospitals and build a Blood Bank in Soroti Hospital.

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni is expected to address the nation on Tuesday 21st July 2020 to give an update on the country’s efforts in fighting the spread of the Covid-19 Pandemic.