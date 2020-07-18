United Bank for Africa, Uganda (UBA) has announced the appointment of Chioma Mang as the new Managing Director/ Chief Executive Officer for the bank.

Chioma replaces John Agoreyo who has been at helm for the last four years and according to the ban in a statement, the new CEO brings a wealth of experience spanning 30 years back in the banking sector in which she served as the CEO for UBA Gabon and UBA Liberia.

“The new appointment represents further strategic recognition of the growth of UBA’s business in Uganda and its critical importance to the UBA Group,” the bank said in a statement.

Speaking about Agoreyo, the outgoing CEO, UBA hailed him for turning around the bank that only entered the Uganda market in 2008.

“Some of his achievements include the successful turnaround of UBA Uganda’s operation after eight years of loss making to profitability, strong risk management and corporate governance. He has improved brand visibility, market perception of UBA in Uganda, improved BOU rating to satisfactory, obtained bancassurance and agent banking licences in Uganda among others,” the bank said.

UBA Uganda last year recorded a shs8 billion net profit.

UBA is one of the continent’s leading financial institutions, with operations in 20 countries and 3 global financial centers: London, Paris and New York as it provides retail, commercial and institutional banking services.