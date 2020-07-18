Mulago National Referral hospital has resumed it’s full operations, officials said Friday.

While addressing journalists ,the executive director of the hospital, Dr. Baterena Byarugaba, explained that some of the health services had been scaled down so that the hospital can focus on Covid-19 and other emergencies.

He said now the facility has fully resumed all its operations that were affected due to the outbreak of the pandemic.

Dr Byarugaba however expressed concern that very few patients are taking advantage of these services.

“We are now offering all the health services therefore I call upon the people with any medical problems to come to the supreme court of medicine. We are the supreme court of medicine. Let all the medical problems be brought to us,”he said.

Byarugaba however denied media reports that he asked government to completely lift the lockdown noting that what he asked was the easing of the lockdown.

He said that the lockdown gave them a chance to get few number of patients that are manageable because if people are too many, they overwhelm the health system.

“The lockdown helped us to limit the number of people that actually get infected and that’s why we didn’t register any deaths of Covid-19 at Mulago hospital,” he said.

He urged government to lift the lockdown calculatively.

“I repeat my words that the lifting of the lockdown must be phased. It must be organised. It must be intelligent. It must be calculated and efficient,”he said.