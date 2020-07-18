In a bid to combat the increasing cases of illegal land evictions in different parts of the country, government has released a set of guidelines that clearly explain the circumstances under which evictions can be effected.

She explained that the campaign is aimed at educating the public about their rights in regard to land issues.

Speaking to the media on Friday, Kamya said in spite of the repeated calls to follow the right procedures before eviction, the act has continued to increase each day.

Kamya said the blame should be put on law enforcement officers like Resident District Commissioners, District Police Commanders and LC1 chairpersons among others.

“These people should be personally held accountable for any unlawful land eviction. I am compelled to ask cabinet to pass these restrictions so that individuals that are in charge of these areas are personally held liable, “she said.

She said that it is unfortunate for the leaders to see people’s property being destroyed and they do nothing.

According to the guidelines, for a lawful or bonafide occupant to be evicted due non-payment of ground rent, a court order shall state that such action can only commence after six months from the issuance of the order.

“Change of ownership of the title by the owner shall not in any way affect the existing lawful interests or bonafide occupants and the new owner shall respect the existing interests,”Kamya stated.

She explained that the tenants on the registered land shall be deemed to be tenants of the registered owner although they may not have their encumbrances registered on the certificate of title.