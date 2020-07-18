A Harvard University student who was blocked by President Museveni on his Twitter handle has run to the East African Court of Justice for redress.

Hillary Innocent Seguya Taylor, a student pursuing a Masters in International Relations degree at the Harvard University in the United States of America last year dragged Museveni alongside government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo and police’s Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye to the High Court for blocking him from accessing Twitter .

The Harvard University student however lost the case when court ruled that Museveni was right to block him.

However, through his Ugandan agent, lawyer Male Mabirizi, Seguya says he was not satisfied with the High Court ruling, prompting him to run to the East African Court of Justice seeking to nullify the earlier decision.

“The process and decision of the High Court were unlawful and infringement on the provisions of the treaty for the Establishment of the East African Community especially the action of making a decision without determining the competence of the respondent’s defence and evidence which were in issue,” the court documents say.

“The action on relying on Ugandan’s Human Rights Enforcement Act which was only published in the gazette on November 15,2019 way after filling of the application on August 26,2019 was unlawful.”

The Harvard University student says the High Court in Kampala was wrong to rule that the decisions and actions of the President of Uganda Yoweri Museveni, government spokesperson Ofwono Opondo and the Police’s Chief Political Commissar, AIGP Asan Kasingye to block him on twitter were lawful.

“The decision that their actions to block the applicant from following, viewing, contacting, liking tagging and retweeting the tweets on their respective twitter handles respectively which are used as public platforms to disseminate information relating to the activities of their public offices in their official capacities and to get feedback from citizens were unlawful.”

Hillary Innocent Seguya Taylor wants the East African Court of Justice to rescind the earlier decision by the High Court in Kampala.