The NRM vice chairperson in charge of Eastern region, Capt.Mike Mukula has warned members against the politics of blackmail as the party goes into primaries.

The Central Executive Committee, which is the top organ of the ruling party on Thursday issued a roadmap in which it maintained lining up behind candidates during primaries.

However, there have been media reports quoting army veterans accusing Mukula of sectarianism for allegedly attacking people basing on their tribes.

However, responding to the reports, Mukula warned individuals intending to stand in the NRM party primaries to desist from the politics of blackmail.

“One problem that we have is that many candidates who have no manifestos use blackmail so as to win people’s hearts. It is wrong. Just tell the people what you are going to do for them,”Mukula said.

Mukula noted that at the level of democracy that Uganda has reached, it no longer requires someone to create false information about their rivals in order to win voters’ hearts.

He insisted that candidates ought to tell voters what they are to do for them, other than blackmailing their rivals.

“As a contestant you don’t need to get worried once you come across fabricated information against you. Just ignore and focus on your manifesto ”