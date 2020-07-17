Women MPs under their umbrella Uganda Women Parliamentary Association (UWPA) have expressed displeasure over the recently revised election roadmap saying that it is discriminatory and women will be greatly affected.

Although parliament approved the 2021 electoral roadmap and government regulations on political parties, the legislators demands equal time allocation in various media platforms across the country.

Speaking to the media, the chairperson UWPA ,Pamela Kamugo, said that most of the media houses in the country are mainly owned by men which will affect the women access to information.

“The study shows that ownership of radio and mobile phones is mostly by males and this will greatly affect women in terms of accessing information based on unequal gender relations at household level which impact women decision making,”she said.

Kamugo called upon the Uganda Communication Commission (UCC) to conduct capacity building seminars to support both the voters and candidates to use digital tools.

“We urge parliament to pass a legislation promoting digital use through common standards on open data, free Wi-Fi all over the country,”she said.

She also called upon the government to waive taxes such as over the top (OTT) to help the most vulnerable people who are at the greatest risk of being left behind during the forthcoming elections.

Margaret Baba Diri, the Woman MP for Koboko district expressed fear that with digital campaigns people with disabilities will be left out.