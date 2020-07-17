Soroti Regional Referral Hospital has discharged the baby who was delivered successfully at the hospital despite being implanted on its mother’s liver.

In a statement released by the hospital and accessed by Nile Post, it was a joyful Friday morning as both the baby and mother were being discharged after a month at the hospital.

The hospital said, “Both mother and baby are in good condition. God is great.”

The hospital conducted a successful operation that delivered a live baby girl who was implanted on the liver of its mother last month on June 15.

Although hospitals in the country had carried out operations of placentas in the ovary and uterus, this one on the liver was the first of such kind to be successfully delivered in Uganda.

According to a statement from the hospital that was issued in June, the baby was implanted on the lower lobe of the liver but both the mother and baby were saved successfully.

The mother of the baby was identified as Florence Anabo, a 23-year-old who had developed what the doctors termed as ‘an ectopic pregnancy’ a very rare condition where the embryo implants itself on the liver.

Soroti hospital said in June that Anabo was a referral from Amuria Hospital with the pregnancy at 28 weeks at the time.

“She has been admitted and monitored for these 2 months till (June 15) when the operation was done,” hospital said in a tweet.

The operation that delivered the baby was led by Dr. Joseph Epodoi, a senior consultant surgeon and was assisted by Dr. John Oumo Ekunait, a senior consultant gynecologist.

The word “ectopic” as used on this rare kind of pregnancy means “out of place” and according to Wikipedia, ectopic pregnancies are the most common cause of death among women during the first trimester at approximately 10% of the total.

Wikipedia adds that in the developed world, outcomes of such pregnancies have improved while in the developing countries like Uganda, they have remained poor and the risk of death is 0.3% in such developing states.

According to americanpregnancy.org, an ectopic pregnancy is a complication of pregnancy in which the embryo attaches outside the uterus.

Its signs and symptoms include abdominal pain and vaginal bleeding, but fewer than 50 percent of affected women have both of these symptoms.

“The pain may be described as sharp, dull, or crampy. Pain may also spread to the shoulder if bleeding into the abdomen has occurred,” says Wikipedia.

