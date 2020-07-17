Singer Edirisa Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo will finally return home after almost four months of being stranded in Ivory Coast.

Kenzo, is just one of the thousands of other Ugandans that were locked outside the country’s borders in March when government announced a ban on entry and exit into the country both on land and in air as one of the measures to protect the country against the spread of the Coronavirus.

After almost three months, government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs finally agreed to start reparations of Ugandans who were stuck abroad and according to the ministry, Ugandans in West Africa, where Kenzo is, will finally be brought home on July 24, 2020.

A statement from the Uganda Airlines indicated that Abidjan, the de facto capital of Ivory Coast, will be among the cities where stranded Ugandans will be evacuated from.

“Hello Ugandans in West Africa, #WelcomeHomeUG.,” noted the statement.

Uganda Airlines will on 24th July 2020 operate a repatriation charter flight from Lagos, Accra, Abidjan & Douala to Entebbe.”

This creates a ray of hope for the “Tweyagale” singer to finally return home after months of asking to be evacuated.

In a live Facebook video last week, Kenzo revealed that he had tried all possible means to come back to Uganda but all the efforts had proved futile.

The Nile Post has contacted the singer to confirm if he will be a passenger on the repatriation charter flight, but our messages were yet to be replied to by the time of writing this report.

The singer had however, confirmed in a Facebook video last week that he was told about the Uganda Airlines flight adding that he will leave Ivory Coast at the earliest opportunity that he could get, as long as it was evacuating all the stranded Ugandans and not just him.

“I was told about a Ugandan Airlines flight and as long as they are taking all of us, I will go. We are so many Ugandans here and if I am to leave alone, I will have betrayed my friends. We have to go together,” Kenzo said in a live video recently.

The singer was trapped in Ivory Coast where he had gone to perform at the MASA festival in Ivory Coast, a week before President Museveni announced the closure of the Airport.