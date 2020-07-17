Former presidential candidate, Prof. Venansius Baryamureeba has announced that he will contest for the Ibanda Municipality Member of Parliament seat on the ruling NRM party card.

“After extensive consultations I have decided to contest the Ibanda Municipality MP seat in 2021 parliamentary election. I encourage other experts and business men and woman to offer themselves in their Parliamentary Constituencies so that we can change the composition of parliament and influence laws to ensure an enabled environment for the private sector, education and other key sectors,”Baryamureeba announced on his social media pages.

Whereas many would see it as downgrading, the 2016 presidential candidate explained that his decision is backed by the desire to serve his people.

“In the developed world like USA, when candidates run for the Presidency and lose they don’t contest again. They instead serve in the Senate or other top political organs. That’s my position too. Examples include Mitt Romney and the late Senator John Sidney McCain III.”

Baryamureeba explained that the country needs good laws for various sectors to thrive, adding that by joining parliament, he will contribute to the same.

“I have decided that all the emoluments from parliament including (salary and money given to MPs for the car) would go to the constituency fund. I will ask the Ibanda Municipal Council Leadership to manage this fund since they already have systems in place for managing government programs in the municipality.”

The former Makerere University vice chancellor stood for presidency in the 2016 general election but lost.

In 2018, he announced joining the ruling NRM party and while appearing on NBS Television, Baryamureeba defended the decision as being “God guided.”

“Since 2015, I have not been in any political party but I’ve finally joined NRM because God has guided me,”Barya, as he is commonly referred to, said.

“Parties accommodate everybody provided you share the same ideology. I don’t just belong, I first pray about an issue and get guidance from God. I’m joining NRM in principle.”