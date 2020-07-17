Buganda Kingdom has contributed Shs 70 Million towards the establishment of Sir Edward Muteesa II Museum in the house where Ssekabaka Muteesa II lived as a student at Makerere University from 1944 to 1946.

The purpose of establishing the museum is to preserve the cultural heritage of the kingdom.

Mayiga handed over a cheque Thursday to the Vice Chancellor of Makerere University Prof. Barnabas Nawangwe at a ceremony held at the University.

Mayiga cited the need to revamp the historical buildings at the institution asking the government to increase funding to the public universities particularly Makerere University.

He noted that most people think that the house in the greatest hall noting that it could be very sad for these great people who studied at the institution to resurrect and find structures are in a bad condition.

He noted that Makerere University is a mother of all universities in Uganda and East Africa at large therefore it needs special consideration.

” If all universities were churches Makerere is the cathedral.It is the mother of all public universities in Uganda and even in East Africa. And even for the private universities Makerere is the benchmark for all their plans and programmes, so it should be funded to maintain its physical structures in good state,”he said.

Mayiga further pledged that the Kingdom will continue to support the university in its development efforts.

Prof. Nawangwe thanked the katikkiro for his appeal to government to increase funding to the institution to enable them preserve the heritage of this historic university.

He was also very grateful for pledge that that the Buganda Kingdom will continue to support the university in its development efforts.

He said the institution needs Shs 500 million that will be used for research, collecting all the photos, videos among others about Sir Edward Mutesa.

“As Makerere university, we will do everything necessary to ensure that this museum is completed as it should be properly and becomes the landmark for our university and our country,”he said.

He expressed hope that the museum will attract more people who are interested in the cultural heritage history

Sir Edward Muteesa II was Kabaka of the Kingdom of Buganda from 22 November 1939 until his death in 1969. He was the thirty-fifth Kabaka of Buganda and the first President of Uganda.