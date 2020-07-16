The Central Executive Committee, which is the top organ of the ruling NRM party will sit today, Thursday at State House in Entebbe to discuss the party’s roadmap ahead of the 2021 general election.

“I have been directed by the NRM national party chairperson to communicate to you that the CEC meeting that was scheduled for Sunday July 12 has been postponed to Thursday July 16,2020 at State House starting 12noon,” a message by the party Secretary General, Justine Kasule Lumumba says.

The party’s director of communications, Emmanuel Dombo recently said the meeting was rescheduled to allow their legal team study the guidelines passed by parliament to guide political parties carry out their internal activities in the forthcoming election without violating the Coronavirus guidelines.

Chaired by President Museveni, who is also the party chairperson, the NRM Central Executive Committee comprises top leaders of the party, including vice chairpersons, the Secretary General, and other members of the party’s executive.

The NRM top organ last year endorsed President Museveni as the party’s sole candidate for the forthcoming 2021 general election.