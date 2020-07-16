NRM Vice chairperson for Eastern region, Capt.Mike Mukula has asked Kampala Woman MP, Nabilah Naggayi to join the ruling party after misfortunes that saw her miss out on nomination by Forum for Democratic Change for the Kampala Lord Mayor post.

Chaos ensued at the FDC headquarters in Najjanankumbi on Wednesday when Nabilah’s nomination papers to allow her run for Kampala Lord Mayor on the opposition ticket were rejected for failure to beat the deadline for submitting the same.

However, Mukula says the Kampala Woman MP is welcome to join NRM.

“I have noted with great concern that Nabilah Nagayi the current Woman MP for Kampala has been barred from competing on FDC ticket for the post of Lord Mayor in the forthcoming elections. I would like to Inform her that she is welcome to NRM,”Mukula said on Wednesday evening.

Mukula also asked Nabilah to turn up with all other FDC members who have not picked the forms to contest for Parliamentary seat within the ruling NRM party.

“We don’t segregate anybody at NRM and we shall welcome all those who have seen the light.”

On Wednesday morning, Nabilah Ssempala who had allegedly returned nomination forms to the Forum for Democratic Change was surprised when the party’s Electoral Commission chairperson, Toteremuka Bamwenda told her off for being an imposter.

““It is unfortunate that an imposter (Nabilah) came to the party headquarters purporting to be nominated. We have checked in our records; she did not even pick forms from the party headquarters. Not even at the district FDC branch,” Bamwenda said.

“It is very unfortunate that some leaders can be dishonest to that level of forging nomination papers and again, presenting themselves for nomination beyond the stipulated time.”

However, in response, Nabilah told journalists that FDC officials are not professional and urged them to perform better.

The ruling NRM party has in the past few days unveiled a number of politicians who have defected from opposition political parties including FDC, Alliance for National Transformation and Mukula has promised that many other bigwigs will soon defect to NRM.

Nabilah