Former ADF leader Jamil Mukulu has said he would rather rot in jail than stand before Justice Susan Okalany.

During a bail application hearing, Mukulu said Justice Susan Okalany is biased against Muslims therefore he does not believe he will get a fair hearing.

“I am not satisfied with you handling my case because you are anti-muslim. Some time you claimed that Muslims wanted to kill you. You cannot be fair to me,” Mukulu said.

Mukulu’s statement led to a hot exchange of with Okalany who vowed not to leave the case unless evidence is adduced that she is anti-Muslim.

Mukulu’s lawyers said that they are going to lodge their client’s query to court and can at any time withdraw the bail application per their client’s orders.

Mukulu has been in jail for five years after he was arrested in 2015 in Tanzania and extradited to Uganda on charges of murder, terrorism, aggravated robbery and belonging to a terrorism group.

In his bail application, Mukulu states that he has been in jail without his case kicking off and that if released on bail, he will reside with his brother in law, a one Hajji Juma Lubega a resident at Kanisa zone in Makindye division.

Mukulu is linked to the murder of students at Kichwamba Technical institute in 1998, the spate of Muslim clerics’ murders that swept the country between 2015 -2016 and the murder of 2 police officers at Bugiri police station in Busoga.

Prosecution alleges that Mukulu being the leader of ADF and Salaf Muslim community in Uganda gave orders to his 37 co-suspects to commit murders and robberies in various districts of Bugiri, Tororo, Namayingo, Kampala, Wakiso, Jinja, Mbale and Budaka among others.

The hearing was adjourned to August 6.