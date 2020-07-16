ALANZ MWESIGWA

Government is set to secure Shs 17 billion to fund local innovators in a bid to reduce the number of Ugandans who travel abroad in search of greener pastures.

This was revealed by the Minister of Science and Technology, Elioda Tumwesigye who said government will inject more money in Makerere University to produce ventilators, diagnostics tests as well as produce a Covid-19 vaccine.

He was addressing an online virtual conference that attracted science and technology ministers across Africa and members from the European Union.

Tumwesigye said government is concerned about the high number of Ugandans who have ended up suffering abroad in the guise of looking for employment.

“Many Ugandans end up going to the Mediterranean looking for whatever kind of employment including prostitution. This must be countered as we fund our local innovators to be self-employed,” he said.

He added: “Why not do things here and probably export abroad. We have innovative Ugandans whose skills are being put to waste.”

He said government is keen on improving science and innovations in Uganda for the country to reduce on its imports as they move forward at increasing the exportation of locally made products.