Even with the presence of Covid-19 in the country, the Alliance for National Transformation(ANT) has announced that it is planning to hold a delegates conference next month ahead of the forthcoming elections.

While addressing the media on Wednesday,The acting national coordinator, ANT, Alice Alaso,said that the conference is expected to be attended by 600 delegates.

“The delegate conference is aimed at discussing two major things; one to finalise unacclaimed presidential candidate and secondly to deal with policy issues in the party which no other organ of the party is mandated to handle,”she said.

Party leaders explained that basing on the recent meeting held with the Electoral Commission, they agreed that the electoral process is very key in their preparation for 2021 general elections.

“If we can have football field, we can ensure that there is enough space for everyone. We shall also ensure that all the members observe standard operating procedures. We are sure that we can hold any meeting,” she said.

The party also unveiled former Internal Affairs minister Sarah Kiyingi and NRM councillor, Aisha Nabasirye as new members.

Upon receiving the two, Maj Gen Mugisha Muntu said:”Good people cannot keep saying politics is dirty and yet be unwilling to join and change it,”

“We are happy to add on our numbers, people that have demonstrated their fidelity to truth, justice, equality and democratic principles,” he said.

The party last week unveiled two more MPs including Paul Mwiru and Gerald Karuhanga.