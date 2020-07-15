The former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, who is also the Kasese Woman MP, Winnie has announced quitting elective politics.

Kiiza made the announcement on Tuesday in Kampala.

“It has been an incredible honour and privilege to serve the people of Kasese district, first as a district councillor representing the people of Kyondo-Kisinga sub-counties for seven years and then as Kasese District Woman Representative in the Parliament of Uganda,”Kiiza said in the statement.

She noted that the for the last 22 years, she has been able to serve the country at various levels but noted it was time she called it quits for elective politics.

“With that being stated, I wish to inform you of my decision to not seek re-election for the Kasese district woman representative seat in the forthcoming general election. For a long time, we have talked against overstay in power, and I think it’s the right time to take the lead.”

“I can only feel successful if I participate in the election of my successor so that together we can shape the destiny of our community.”

The former Leader of Opposition in parliament however applauded former Forum for Democratic Change presidents, Gen. Mugisha Muntu and Dr.Kizza Besigye for according her “opportunity” to exhibit her leadership qualities which included serving as the first female leader of opposition in the history of Uganda.

Kiiza noted that whereas she is leaving elective politics, she will continue holding the struggle for good governance, human dignity, equality and justice throughout her life.

“I am grateful to the people of Kasese district for placing their trust in me and according me the privilege to serve them and our country at large.”

Opposition leaders sing praises

Following the announcement, several opposition leaders praised Kiiza for the bold decision of quitting elective politics.

““She has served not just her constituents but all Ugandans with dedication and integrity. Over and over again, I have seen her put country before self in both word and deed. As Leader of Opposition, Hon. Kiiza presided over one of the most inclusive and competent shadow governments we have had,” Alliance for National Transformation’s Gen.Mugisha Muntu said.

People Power movement leader and Kyadondo East MP, Robert Kyagulanyi described Kiiza as his inspiration.

“Today, Hon.Winnie Kiiza announced she is not running for MP in the coming election despite being very popular in her constituency. I celebrate you; the nation celebrates you,” Kyagulanyi tweeted.

He said history will always remember Kiiza for taking “such a bold and courageous decision.”

Journey

Kiiza joined in parliament in 2006 after beating the ruling NRM party’s Loice Biira Bwambale and since then, she has been reelected twice in 2011 and 2016 as the Kasese Woman MP.

In 2016, she was appointed as the Leader of Opposition in parliament, a position she held for two years until 2018 when she was replaced.