The National Resistance Movement vice chairperson for Eastern region, Capt. Mike Mukula has said many other opposition politicians are soon defecting to the ruling party ahead of the 2021 general election.

“Since unveiling the group that crossed to NRM on Monday, many opposition politicians have called to inform that they are willing to join us. I can’t mention names for now but what I can assure you is that many more are joining the NRM,” Mukula said at the party headquarters in Kampala.

Boasting about the good mobilization job the party is doing, Mukula said whereas other parties are in endless fights, his NRM team is on the group mobilising to ensure they sweep the forthcoming 2021 general election.

“Our mobilizers on the ground are doing a commendable job to ensure that in the remaining months to the elections the party gets more new members on top of maintaining the old ones,” he said.

On Monday, Mukula unveiled Pauline Margaret Namagembe a mobiliser for the Alliance for National Transformation in Wakiso as Gen.Mugisha Muntu’s party suffered its first big defection since its formation two years ago.

Pauline Margaret Namagembe was the 2016 Forum for Democratic Change flag-bearer for Wakiso Woman MP and lost in the polls to Rosemary Sseninde and she was unveiled together with other opposition politicians from Forum for Democratic Change and Uganda People’s Congress.

Speaking at the function on Monday, Mukula urged the new members to return to their areas to lure other opposition politicians to join the ruling NRM party.

Such cases of people crossing from one party to another are common during this season of campaigns for elective positions throughout the country.

However, on many occasions, politicians use such defections as tactic as leverage to bargain for financial or employment rewards from government or political parties for their own interests.

On several occasions, many have crossed back to their original parties when their promises are not fulfilled.