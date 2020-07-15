The president of Uganda Law Society, Simon Peter Kinobe, has said that he is going to correct the mistakes made in parliament if elected come 2021 general elections.

Although, he has been very critical about parliament on a number of issues,Kinobe expressed the interest to represent the people of Bugahya County in the next parliament.

Kinobe once described parliament as a deal house but he explained why he would want to join a deal house following his MP ambitions.

“As people who have gone to school and are educated, we need to stop taking the back seat where we complain about everything and do nothing about it,”he explained during an interview with NBS on Tuesday.

Kinobe said this is a time for intellectuals to come and offer leadership with an aim of making meaningful impact and change in some of the systems.

“We have seen some of the ills. We need to correct them and the people who can correct such mistakes are we who are actually complaining. It is no longer enough to go to the media and complain,”he said.

Kinobe said this is the time to take control of the narrative and ensure proper impactful developmental politics in the country.

“We can’t change things from outside but we can do a transformation of some of these institutions from inside. What makes me different is that I have value addition.I am not looking for Money,”he said.

He said he wants to join parliament because of a desire to take this nation to the next step by causing a meaningful impact especially for the vulnerable people.

Although, Kinobe has criticized the ruling party for a number of issues ranging from corruption ,human rights violations among others,he explained why he is going to contest on NRM party ticket.

“I have always been NRM, that is not disputable.Some of our cadres in NRM have lost the objective and perspective of the NRM party.They have lost the reasons and vision why 27 went to the bush,”he said.

He noted that although, there is some wrong elements in the government, the policy of National Resistance Movement is not to entrench impunity.

“Policy of NRM is not to kill it’s citizens.The policy of NRM is to protect the people of Uganda and the aspirations of every Ugandan and that is what have been advocating for and that’s what my president advocates for.There is no policy in government to entrench impunity,”he said.