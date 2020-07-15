The police has said it will continue removing number plates of motor vehicles if the car owners are found to be in breach of the Traffic and Road Safety Act.

While addressing journalists at the Uganda Media Centre in Kampala, Fred Enanga, the force’s spokesperson said police will continue removing number plates for all vehicles found to be in dangerous mechanical condition so that the owners are forced to go and repair them to be road worthy.

“It [removing number plates] is a concern that came to the police management that some of our officers were abusing the process. This process is allowed and it is guided by section 151 and 152 of the Traffic and Road Safety Act,”he said

“Vehicles that are found unfit,all those that are in a very dangerous mechanical condition will be deregistered so that the owners take time to go and seek for the required mechanical repair,” Enanga added.

He however said that police officers that are allowed to pluck off a number plate are those who are at the rank of Assistant Inspector of Police and above.

“Sergeants, corporals and police constables are not allowed to deregister number plates from motor vehicles,” he said.