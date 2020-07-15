The ultimate solution for the political crisis in South Sudan is free and fair elections, President Museveni has said.

“I congratulate all the parties in South Sudan for signing the Peace Agreement. The real ultimate medicine for stability is elections,” President Museveni said during the 37th Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) Heads of State and Government Summit held online via the Zoom conferencing platform on Tuesday.

All parties in South Sudan, said President Museveni, should work quickly during this transitional period and organize elections so that the people of South Sudan can choose their leaders.

The Summit that was supposed to take place in Khartoum, was chaired by the Sudanese Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdok.

In attendance were Presidents Uhuru Kenyatta (Kenya), Salva Kiir (South Sudan), Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo (Somalia), Ismail Omar Guelleh (Djibouti) and Ethiopia’s Prime Minister Ahmed Abiy.

The summit discussed the South Sudan peace process and its implementation progress, plus regional updates on the Covid-19 pandemic.

Museveni informed his counterparts that Uganda had recently faced a couple of challenges, but which had been overcome.

He listed the locusts, rising Lake Victoria waters, floating islands, and mudslides among these challenges.

About the Covid-19 pandemic, President Museveni said Uganda currently has 1,040 positive cases out of the 226,000 total tests. There have been 984 recoveries with no deaths.

He asked member states to cooperate and work together in developing a vaccine and a cure for the virus.

Some sectors of the economy like entertainment, tourism and hotels have suffered, he observed, but was quick to add that others like agriculture and industries are doing very well.

“We have a lot of food like bananas, sugar, milk etc please come take food from Uganda. It is a dilemma that some parts of Africa don’t have food and yet it is rotting here,” he said.

Sudan leader Dr Hamdok urged all IGAD member states plus regional and international partners to continue supporting South Sudan peace process.

“The process continues to yield positive responses since the signing of the revitalization peace agreement. I wish to call upon all partners to participate fully in the process,” he said.

President Salva Kiir commended the IGAD member States and other partners for standing with his country during the peace process.

Kiir noted that after successfully instituting an inclusive cabinet, they have now moved focus to promoting good governance.

“I am happy to inform you that we have covered some ground and we agreed on locations of Upper Nile and Jongolei states.”

President Kenyatta reiterated Kenya’s commitment to supporting South Sudan, while President Farmajo prayed for resilience and patience among all players.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed commended South Sudan’s plan to unify the army, disarm and mobilise former combatants.

The President of Djibouti H.E Ismail Omar Guelleh congratulated President Salva Kiir for his commitment on peace and political leadership.

He added that because of the significant progress made in S.Sudan, partners should continue to support the process.

The summit was attended and also addressed by partners from the African Union Commission, The United Nations, The European Union, USA, United Kingdom, China and Norway among others.

Fighting broke out in December 2013 when forces, loyal to President, Salva Kiir and his former deputy, Riek Machar clashed, sparking unrest.

An estimated three million South Sudanese have reportedly fled the country while thousands more have lost their lives, plunging the country into chaos and economic ruin.

Recently the warring sides in South Sudan signed a peace agreement to end hostility but also formed a coalition government.