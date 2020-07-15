Gospel artiste George Timothy Lubega alias Exodus has said President Museveni needs a lot of appreciation for the good he has done.

The singer made the comments of his Instagram page where he seemed to be campaigning for the election of the incumbent in 2021 elections.

Although the “Ganja man” singer conceded that a lot of things needed to fix in the country especially injustices and other pressing issues, he said the 30-decade ruler has not been appreciated enough for the strides.

“ I know for a fact the system has a lot of pressing issues and injustices to fix but Yoweri Museveni we have to appreciate him for the good he has done even as we fight a lot of wrongs that’s going on,” he said.

Exodus shares a similar story of rising up through the Ghetto, just like Kyadondo East legislator and fellow singer Bobi Wine.

He becomes yet another artiste to express their support for President Museveni after the known crew of Bebe Cool, Full Figure, Balaam Barugahara, Catherine Kusasira, and the likes.

Early this year, singer Jose Chameleone’s wife Daniela Mayanja said she supports president Museveni and that she is happy to call him “My President’.