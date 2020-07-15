The State Minister in charge of Microfinance, Haruna Kasolo has denied the alleged Coronavirus comments attributed to him by fellow Member of Parliament, Gaffa Mbwatekamwa.

On Tuesday afternoon, the Kasambya County legislator told parliament that Kasolo had said that Uganda is Coronavirus free while appearing on one of the local radio stations.

Consequently, the Speaker, Rebecca Kadaga directed Kasolo to appear before the August House and respond to the allegations.

However, speaking to the Nile Post, the minister dismissed the allegations saying they are “politically motivated” to tarnish his name.

“I always sober. I have never lost my senses. I have never said there is no coronavirus in the country,” Kasolo said.

The furious Kyotera County MP in Rakai district explained that there is a group of politicians who have their own selfish interests moving around tarnishing his name.

“I know the people behind this scheme. My fellow MP, Robinah Ssentongo recently told parliament that I was giving out food to people without observing social distance which was not true. They think they can rally support by tarnishing my name.”

The State Minister for Finance in charge of Microfinance insisted that the allegations are unsubstantiated and asked parliament to investigate the two fellow legislators for peddling lies.

“I will explain myself to the speaker but I ask that these two MPs are investigated. They think they can use immunity of the floor of parliament to tarnish people’s names. This is wrong,” Kasolo said.