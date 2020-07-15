Comedian Madrat of the Madrat and Chiko duo has announced a bid to join active politics.

The comedian, (legal name; Dickson Lubega) said that he will contest as a Member of Parliament (MP) representing Mukono municipality in the forthcoming 2021 general election.

Madrat said that he has the minimum academic credentials that will allow him to run for any political office in the country and he will seek to unseat Betty Nambooze who represents Mukono at the moment.

Speaking to NBS UNCUT, Madrat said, “I have not come to fight with anyone. I have no problem with Nambooze but I think its time for me to serve my people.”

Madrat, who used a slogan of “Nange mumpe ndye ko” on his campaign material which loosely translates as “Give me to eat” defended his choice of words, saying ‘everyone has their own slogan, that is mine.”

“An MP doesn’t build a hospital and if he does, that is a personal decision. The main role of an MP is to legislate. We will work for our people despite that slogan.”

The comedian said that everyone who thinks that he doesn’t have academic papers should wait for his nomination day.

Madrat rose to fame when he, together with Chiko (real name Frank Mubiru) left a group they formerly belonged to known as Stress Doctors to create a duo. They have since then performed alongside comedy greats on a variety of platforms since 2013.

What makes them stand out, as a duo, is how they get their content from everyday situations and observations.

Besides comedy, the two are also businessmen in their own right.