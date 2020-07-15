Government has released a list of 48 arcades that have fulfilled the set standards and are to be reopened today, Wednesday.

President Museveni recently tasked the Ministry of Trade, Kampala Ministry and KCCA to work on modalities and guidelines to be followed by arcades before they are reopened.

Consequently, a team from the respective ministries toured various arcades in the city as a pilot study on how to reopen them.

Kampala Minister, Betty Amongi said the outcome of the pilot study would inform whether to have business resume in most of downtown Kampala which remained under lockdown particularly the shopping arcades.

However, on Tuesday, following a meeting with arcade owners, government revealed that a total of 48 arcades had met the set guidelines and standard operating procedures in the fight against Coronavirus and consequently are to be reopened.

Trade Minister, Amelia Kyambadde also noted that 39 other arcades that have not yet met the set guidelines will remain closed until they fulfil the requirements for reopening.

The development comes on the heels of a move by traders under their umbrella body, Kampala City Traders Association(KACITA) who threatened to forcefully reopen the arcades after being closed for long.

They had however warned that they would be observing standard operating procedures like washing of hands and wearing of masks while they reopened business.

The move saw them face off with security that deployed heavily on Tuesday to stop them from forcefully reopening their shops in various arcades.

Last week traders protested against the continue closure of the arcades in the city centre, a move they said has crippled them financially yet most of them have loans to service.

Arcades allowed to reopen

Mukwano Arcade, Modern Shoplex Grand Corner Plaza Arua Park Plaza Arua Park Annex Magoba Shopping Centre, Mega plaza Sekaziga House, Teddy’s Plaza Prism, E Tower, Kampala Plaza Shauriyako Original, Bulamu Bwebugagga, Ssembatya Arcade, Plot 15 A and B, Kabala Shopping Arcade Avema Shopping Center, Nambusi Arcade, Kisa Kya Mukama, Eagle plaza Galiraya, Discovery plaza, Capital Center Gadith, House William, Ham Shopping ground, E-M plaza, Royal Plaza, Hanifa Towers, Yamaha Center, Zai Plaza, Jjemba, Sky shopping arcade, Dembe arcade, Trusted arcade, Gagawala Shamba Complex, Apple plaza, kisekka Auto Center, KK trust, Vinco Arcade, Byamugisha Ben, Angels arcade, Zebra House, Nabugabo Business Center, The Arcade, Light Arcade and Market Plaza.

Arcades still closed

Boost Complex ,Superior Complex, Katikati complex, Arrow , Peoples plaza, Park Enkadde Mall, Annet Plaza, Silva Plaza, Nagatule plaza, JBK Plaza, Temuseo Mpoza, Namaganda plaza, Park View Shopping Center, Maria’s Galleria, Universal House, California Plaza, City Center Complex, Totala Business Center, Gazaland, Printers House, Royal complex, Nakasule, Zibula Atudde, Katonga Business Center, Haider Plaza, Kalungi Plaza, Victor Nana arcade ,Qualicel Bus Teminal, French Plaza, Nasser Road Mall, Dembelyo House, Moonlight arcade and Sal House.