Family members and colleagues on Monday gathered at the funeral of the first Kenyan doctor, Doreen Adisa Lugaliki in Bungoma, who tragically became the first doctor in Kenya to die from COVID-19.

“Our flower has been plucked” said the deceased’s sister, Sheila Lugaliki.

“The best sister you can never ask for, she loved hard, she loved hard … It is not well, is not going to be well…”

Deputy secretary general of the Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacist and Dentists Union, Chibanzi Mwachonda while making a statement at the funeral stated that this is not a war for guns or bombs, but a war against an invisible enemy adding that all the doctors are quite sad today.

“My heart is quite heavy I can say that. I think even the mood you have seen here, we’ve lost our colleague and for us in these times and these circumstances she is what you call a fallen soldier because it is a battle for us,” he added.

Doreen was a gynecologist who was hailed by many of her patients for her professionalism.

Kenyan health ministry said at the beginning of the month that 186 health workers had tested positive for coronavirus and that no doctor had died from the virus.