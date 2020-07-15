The Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has labeled Kampala Woman Member of Parliament Nabilah Naggayi Ssempala an ‘imposter’ and “dishonest’ at the same time turning her away from the party offices.

Nabilah arrived at the party offices in Najjanakumbi to tender in her nomination papers for Lord Mayorship race, but the party officials sent her away claiming later coming and forgery among other things.

FDC Electoral Commission Chairman Toremuka Bamwenda said; “It is unfortunate that an imposter (Nabilah) came to the party headquarters purporting to be nominated.”

“We have checked in our records; she did not even pick forms from the party headquarters. Not even at the district FDC branch,” he said.

“It is very unfortunate that some leaders can be dishonest to that level of forging nomination papers and again, presenting themselves for nomination beyond the stipulated time,” he added.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines, Nabila insisted that she was heading to the FDC district headquarters and that she has to participate in the party primaries because all she wants is “to offer my party leadership as Lord Mayor.”

She took a swipe at party officials for not being professional and urged them to do better.

According to the opposition party, Nabilah failed to beat the deadline of submitting in her nomination form that ended on Tuesday.

“Fellow citizens, the return of nomination forms for MPs, Mayors, ended on July,14. That was yesterday. There is no other nomination that is taking place today,” Bamwenda told Nabilah.

Nabilah however insisted that the Lord Mayor seat was not among those whose deadlines were set

She noted that it was the rationale behind her move to come on Wednesday.

The Kampala Woman MP was however told all elective positions except for the presidential flag bearers were closed on Tuesday.

Nabilah insisted that she wants to hold the flag of the party at City Hall and asked that she should be given the chance.

“I want to fly the flag of FDC at City Hall. We have never had a mayor at City Hall. I have been a woman MP and now I think someone else can fill that spot.”