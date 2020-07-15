Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has rejected the nomination papers for Kampala Woman Member of Parliament (MP) Nabilah Naggayi who is seeking to run for Kampala Lord Mayorship in the 2021 general election.

According to the opposition party, Nabilah failed to beat the deadline of submitting in her nomination form that ended on Tuesday.

“Fellow citizens, the return of nomination forms for MPs, Mayors, ended on July,14. That was yesterday. There is no other nomination that is taking place today,” the FDC Electoral Commission chairperson Toremuka Bamwenda told Nabilah.

Nabilah, however, insisted that the Lord Mayor seat was not among those whose deadlines were set

She noted that it was the rationale behind her move to come on Wednesday.

https://nilepost.co.ug/2020/07/15/imposter-nabilah-did-not-pick-nomination-forms-from-us-must-be-nasser-road-fdc/

The Kampala Woman MP was however told all elective positions except for the presidential flag bearers were closed on Tuesday.

Nabilah insisted that she wants to hold the flag of the party at City Hall and asked that she should be given the chance.

“I want to fly the flag of FDC at City Hall. We have never had a mayor at City Hall. I have been a woman MP and now I think someone else can fill that spot.”

Later, drama ensued as Nabilah and her team of escorts were forcefully thrown out of the party offices and asked to vacate the premises.

Speaking to journalists on the sidelines, Nabila insisted that she was heading to the FDC district headquarters and that she has to participate in the party primaries because all she wants is “to offer my party leadership as Lord Mayor.”

She took a swipe at party officials for not being professional and urged them to do better.

Nile Post understands that the initial deadline for all interested FDC party aspirants to return nomination forms was on July 7 but the party extended it for seven more days until July 14, 2020.

According to the FDC spokesperson Ibrahim Semujju Nganda, at the end of the first deadline on July 7, at least 149 people at parliamentary level had picked and returned forms at the party head offices.

Semujju said that ” but there also those who picked at the district offices” and that is why they extended to retrieve the forms from all districts.

The vetting process was set to start today, July 15 2020.