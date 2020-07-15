The Democratic Party (DP) president general, Norbert Mao, has said that singer and lord mayor hopeful Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone is still a DP member.

Last week, Chameleone picked People Power movement’s nomination forms to contest for the position of Kampala lord mayor in the 2021 general election, which sparked off a discussion that he had left DP where he was selected as a national mobiliser last year.

While addressing a press conference on Tuesday however, Mao revealed that the singer is still their candidate and that he will win the lord mayorship race.

Mao said, “Chameleone is a DP candidate and he is going to win. I hope you’ve understood that.”

Many opposition politicians have also called for unity among the opposition as a way to unseat incumbent President Museveni in the forthcoming elections, something Mao doesn’t seem to agree with.

“They just talk. They never put it into action. Many of these people think that unity means joining them, yet it means partnership. It means working together,” Mao said.

Mao also launched a new team of mobilisers that will campaign for DP ahead of the 2021 elections.