Blaise Kamugisha, who became outspoken as the leader of Crime Preventers has thrown his hat into the ring and declared that he will contest for the chairmanship of the NRM Youth Wing.

In an interview, Kamugisha said he had not joined the race “to eat’ as is the norm but to provide service to the party and spearhead reforms.

“Young people see their leaders or their relatives/ assistants living large and cannot explain how such people are able to afford such a glamorous lifestyle. This is difficult to explain and so becomes a basis for young people holding the view that politics is a source of income. This problem is likely to continue if we as NRM or other political parties do not invest in civic education and a clear cadre policy,” he said.

Kamugisha said he had sat on the fence for a long time. Now is the time to take the plunge.

“I have been a member of the NRM but I have never felt engaged by the party as a young member except during elections or when the party needs us to advance a given agenda. Why must we wait for such incidences to feel engaged? Youth league is not just an organ to fulfill the requirement of the party constitution, it is the future of NRM, the nucleus of the party where future leaders are identified and groomed. This aspect is seriously lacking and I think as a member of the party, I have do something about it if the elders are not giving it the attention it deserves.”

About the video clip doing rounds on social media where he is quoted as saying that the youth are ready to kill for the president, Kamugisha said the clip was taken out of context. “That video does not represent the whole speech, those circulating it only picked that part to suite their interest. But if you listen to it, I also stated that I don’t want to be misquoted by you “the media”. I am responsible for what I say but I can’t take responsibility for the interpretation anyone gives it. I was only expressing my love for the revolutionary leaders of the NRM who chose to stand with others when others couldn’t. I was expressing my determination to defend his gains and those of NRA/M by being at the frontline. I was expressing my loyalty to the party before anything else. There is no better way I could do that. Given chance I can say the same again and again.”

With elections around the corner, the NRM and other parties are engaged in preparations to elect their flag bearers and renew leadership at various levels.