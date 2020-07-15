Singer Douglas Mayanja alias Weasel has revealed that the death of singing partner Moses Ssekibogo alias Mowzey Radio was a huge blow and it affected him immensely.

The singer was speaking to NBS TV’s Uncut, when he said following his colleague’s death, he underwent a moment of depression for over a year.

Mowzey Radio succumbed to brain injuries in February 2018 after a bar brawl in Entebbe. He deceased had been singing with Weasel in the Goodlyfe crew for over a decade.

Weasel says that after the burial of his ‘brother’, life took an ugly turn and everything seemed scary and meaningless.

“I was depressed, the entire last year. The year Radio died I feared to return home, so I went to a hotel where I spent considerable time in a hotel until after some time I decided it was not worth it, I decided to return to the home I shared with Radio,” he said.

“There is nothing you can change, what happened to Radio can not be changed, So I decided to take it on with reality. Friends have been there for me, they are all over, talking to me about positive plans, giving me a different narrative of things and keeping me busy. Before I know it, the days and nights have vanished and I have not thought about Radio,” he added.

Weasel says that the death of Radio has even affected his personal earnings.

“Before his death, people would pay more because we were two and bigger, now when someone hires me they pay me as Weasel. This means that where we were earning Shs6m as a duo, now I get to be paid about Shs2m,” he said.

Denies fathering many kids

Weasel has been rumored to have sired over 20 children from different women.

However, while speaking to NBS Uncut, the singer claimed it is not true.

“I have four children. People just make fun of it and I decided to flow with the joke. I have only four children at the moment but I will still get more. Radio (Mowzey) died when he had fathered more children than myself,” he said.

“The children many people see are my relatives’ children, but since we resemble so much in our family, the people assume those are my children. People do not differentiate between my children and those of my relatives and it is understandable,” he added.