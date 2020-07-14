The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) has agreed with the Electoral Commission (EC) to formulate a media plan that will help the EC effective use of TV and Radio platforms to sensitize voters.

The media plan is one of the resolutions that were reached upon in a meeting between NAB and EC at the EC headquarters in Kampala.

NAB chairman Kin Kariisa said that the broadcasters are committed to working with the EC to ensure voter sensitization and education while observing all the COVID-19 safety guidelines.

According to Kariisa, “NAB committed to use the mass media to carry out massive voter education across the country using the electronic, digital and other platforms to ensure we fulfill your objective of having an informed, educated electorate ahead of the elections.”

NAB also committed to deliver credible and accurate information from Electoral Commission to the electorate hence fighting the effects of fake news that is now rampant.

The EC was represented by their Chairman Justice Simon Byabakama and other Commissioners.

To achieve all the set objectives, both NAB and EC agreed to train media practitioners to ensure fair, balanced and accurate coverage of the electoral process and to schedule a meeting with editors to discuss and agree on how to fight fake news and handle election coverages fairly and professionally.