Singer Edirisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has said he is part of people power again after he got a sudden change of heart.

Kenzo had fallen out with Bobi Wine after he accused the singer and people power supporters of abandoning him at the airport.

According to Kezo, while returning from USA, he called Bobi Wine and members of people power to prepare a welcome ceremony at the airport.

Kenzo claims that he was in fear since he had been singing songs against the government.

“I thought since I had been singing songs against the government, I needed my people power friends to come to the airport and provide some confidence in case I was in any trouble. They were not there,” Kenzo said.

He said that he has chosen to forgive Bobi Wine and People Power fans.

“I want to introduce something called Ubuntu. I have thought about some matters and chosen to let them go,” Kenzo said.

He further said that he would like to support Bobi Wine in the 2021 elections.

“I want change; I want to see someone new to see how Uganda looks like. It would be good if that person is a youth,” he said.

In October 2019, the singer met President Museveni at State House Entebbe and later claimed the incumbent is Heaven Sent.

He maintained that he will not campaign for Bobi Wine in the 2021 elections or any other politicians.

“I will not campaign for Bobi Wine or any other politicians. I don’t want to be accountable when they fail to deliver,” he said.

Kenzo joins Shanita Namuyimbwa alias Bad Black who also recently declared she was returning to support People Power shortly after declaring she had joined NRM and ready to campaign for President Museveni.