The Minister for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Frank Tumwebaze has said that the ruling National Resistance Movement will replace President Museveni at the right time.

With the 2021 general election in sight, NRM has already endorsed Museveni as its flag bearer. Museveni has been in power for 34 years nows.

Asked if there are no other leaders in the NRM, Tumwebaze said that when the time comes, they will front another candidate.

“The time for NRM to declare an alternative presidential candidate will come. You will be shocked that NRM has a pool of bale leaders,” Tumwebaze said.

The NRM primaries have been filled with several contradictions with members failing to agree. Tumwebaze said that contradictions and the NRM will be hard to separate because of the massiveness of the party. He however noted, that they always overcome them.

Tumwebaze said, “While you talk of highly contested NRM primaries, other political parties sometimes do not hold them. The lack of intensive outreach will limit our capacity to show people what we have done.”

On scientific elections

Ever since the Electoral Commission (EC) announced a revised roadmap that will include ‘scientific’ campaigns, a number of politicians have criticised the EC, saying that such elections can’t be free and fair.

Tumwebaze noted that every electoral process comes with anxiety and “the same participants and stakeholders have always blamed the EC.”

He said: “We must agree that the situation at hand requires modifications. How then do we ensure that candidates can have minimal interaction with the campaign agents?”

Tumwebaze said that the Coronavirus pandemic created a lot of unknowns and the EC was tasked with a new challenge of working through it without necessary postponing elections like some politicians have asked.