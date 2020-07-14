Police in Kampala has arrested a taxi driver who tried to commit suicide by burning himself to death at City Hall, the KCCA headquarters.

According to Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, 24-year-old Mutwahilu Bogere Wasswa, the chairman for Bweyogerere Bukasa stage in the old taxi park was arrested as he tried to set himself ablaze.

“It is alleged that the taxi driver went in front of City Hall, with a five-litre jerry can of petrol and matchbox with the intention to set himself ablaze,”Onyango said in a statement.

“He was protesting operation on public service vans without route charts on Burton Street by Kampala Capital City Authority.”

He explained that police was informed and rushed to the scene to arrest the taxi driver before he could do any harm and is currently detained at the Central Police Station headquarters in Kampala on charges of attempted suicide.

“We urge members of the community not take their lives over matters that can be handled amicably handled by the concerned authorities. Attempting to commit suicide is an offence,” the police publicist said.

The development comes barely a month after a man in Masaka burnt himself to death at Masaka Central Police while protesting impounding of his motorcycle by police.

The July 2, 2020 incident saw Hussein Walugembe,22 whose bike had been impounded by police for flouting curfew rules storm the police station and burnt himself to death.

Police spokesperson, Fred Enanga explained that the motorcycle had been impounded on June, 30, 2020 by Sgt.Elwalu after it was found parked at a petrol station that was undergoing construction where the deceased worked as a local night guard.

He said the deceased had recently acquired the motorcycle and it was being ridden by one Twaha Kaweesi a friend.

Police said that whereas the deceased was known to police officers at Masaka Police station when the bike was impounded, he on July 1 and 2, 2020 went to police to reclaim it but his efforts were futile.

“On the July, 2,2020, his rider, Kaweesi Twaha, had raised shs 40,000 as a bribe to Sgt. Ssesanga but the deceased rejected the move since he was well known at the police station,”Enanga said.

Enanga explained that on the fateful day, after being frustrated by the acting officer in charge of traffic at the police station, Walugembe went to a nearby police station and bought petrol before setting himself ablaze.

“He attempted to grab the officer, for them to die together but he escaped with minor burns, leaving the victim behind.”

Consequently, two police officers including Sgt. Julius Ewalu , the Station Major and Sgt Ibrahim Ssesanga the acting OC Traffic at Masaka Central Police Station were arrested as investigations into the incident continue.