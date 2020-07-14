Police in the Kampala Metropolitan area has impounded 200 boda bodas and arrested both riders and passengers for flaunting presidential directives on Covid-19.

President Museveni banned boda bodas from carrying passengers as a measure to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in March this year.

The Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson, Patrick Onyango, said in a statement that the riders have continued to violate this directive which forced police to swing into action.

Onyango said, “Police carried out an operation in which officers arrested both riders and their passengers that were violating Ministry of Health guidelines,”

According to Onyango, the suspects were detained at various police stations in the Kampala Metropolitan area and they “will be charged with disobedience of lawful orders and doing acts likely to spread infectious disease which is Coronavirus.”

Onyango said the arrests will serve as a warning to cyclists who have continued to defy the regulations on boda bodas.

Boda boda’s are currently allowed to carry only luggage.

On Sunday, the Minister of Information and Communications Technology who doubles as the cabinet spokesperson Judith Nabakooba said that the government was in talks with different stakeholders to see how they can allow boda bodas to be allowed to carry passengers safely.

There have been several calls from boda boda riders and the public to allow boda boda to carry passengers