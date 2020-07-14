The MP for Kampala Central, Muhammad Nsereko, has asked the government to stop testing the patience of traders who have been in the lockdown for more than three months.

Nsereko said President Museveni should reopen arcades as soon as possible before the situation goes out of hand.

His comments came shortly after the Kampala Capital City Traders’ Association (KACITA) called upon traders who operate in arcades to open shops today.

“It has been long overdue. The truth is that traders have been very patient all this time. Let us be fair. At the start of the lockdown, they came to me and I presented their matter before parliament for government intervention,” Nsereko said during an interview on Monday.

He said the traders have taken almost four months without any assistance, yet they have bank loans, rent arrears both at home and work that need to be cleared.

“These people have been living in a very difficult situation. They were never given food because they were not considered among the vulnerable poor. Some of their side businesses are no longer bringing money. Others are business people in private schools, right now they can no longer get even a single penny,” he said.

He said that instead of dying of hunger, traders should be allowed to get back to work so that they can look after their families.

He also advised security agencies to leave these traders to operate their business as long as they are observing the ministry of Health guidelines against coronavirus.

“Is the police going to feed the families of these people who are currently starving without what to eat? Let’s think and internalize these issues. These are your brothers and sisters. Do you think these security personnel don’t have relatives, wives who have shops in these arcades?” he queried.