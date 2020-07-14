The anticipated launch of mosquito net distribution in Budaka district over the weekend flopped as the RDC Mr. Martin Orochi stormed the venue and ordered for immediate suspension of the exercise and subsequent arrest of two Representatives from the Ministry of Health (MOH).

The visibly angered RDC blamed the officers for lack of transparency when they failed to give him the district budget allocation.

He added that the officers did not clarify on payment per day for the five days that the VHT’s, LCs, Data clerks, who were recruited to distribute the nets door to door will receive.

“I have suspended the exercise temporarily until the ministry of health clarifies on this matter, I have time and again asked for the budget but the officers instead gave us a budget of Bundibugyo district which raised suspension,” he said.

After several hours in police custody, the two officers were driven to the district headquarters where the district task force had convened for an emergency meeting.

It’s at this point when the officers finally released the hard copy of the budget containing the details.

In the budget, it was revealed that VHT’s, LC I , the local guard’s recruited were to be paid Shs12000 per day, except for 644 data clerk’s who will each be paid 32000 per day for the five days.

It was also discovered that the ministry had only captured data for 322 villages out of the 323.

The exercise was then let to start after statehouse intervention. The leaders then resolved to conduct a radio program to inform residents and workers on the new development.